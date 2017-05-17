New Music: Riki – Woman Of My Life
After the successful release and massive response to his “Anaconda” video, the Fox Records/Ann Entertainment sensation Riki is back with a fresh joint titled “Woman Of My Life“. Listen and Download below:
The post New Music: Riki – Woman Of My Life appeared first on BellaNaija.
Comments
