New Music: Royremz – Special One

Royremz, a duo act from IBMG (Independent Boys Music Gang) known for dropping insane rap verses, switched up the vibe by dropping something special for the ladies while preping to drop the long…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

