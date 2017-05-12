New Music: Seyi Shay – Weekend Vibes

The much anticipated new single, “Weekend Vibes” by Nigerian singer and songwriter Seyi Shay is finally here!!! Produced by Krizeatz, with Femi Leye on the guitar giving it a live feel; the sound is nothing like Seyi Shay has ever released before. “Weekend Vibes” tells the story of the addicted lover who can’t get enough and […]

The post New Music: Seyi Shay – Weekend Vibes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

