New Music: Sido B feat. Sound Sultan – Tinga Ling

Evergreen Sound Music’s signee, Sido B features Naija Ninjas boss Sound Sultan on his latest single “Tinga Ling”. The song was produced by fast rising singer and producer LXE. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

