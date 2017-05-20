New Music: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks – London
Five Star Music Signee Skiibii comes through with his most anticipated brand new single christened ”London” as he teams up with SMD’s superstar Reekado Banks . The song was produced by Mystro. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks – London appeared first on BellaNaija.
