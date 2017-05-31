New Music Video: C Burn – Yewo Nyame

Prolific US based Ghanaian artist, C Burn has dropped the official video for his new gospel-inspired tune captioned, ‘Yewo Nyame’, translated as ”we have God”. The video was directed by Kingz Productions who is also under Spartan Entertainment label. Produced by Spartan Beatz, C Burn thanks the almighty for all he has in his life […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

