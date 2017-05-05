New Music + Video: E.L – See Me Sometime

Uber-talented Ghanaian artiste – E.L premieres yet another single entitled “See Me Sometime”, this one is off his forthcoming album. The video was shot on location in the UK and it was directed by Wowa. Listen up below! Watch the video below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

