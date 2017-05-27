Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Video: Frankie Jay – Bless Me Ft. Vector

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Frankie Jay is an Afro pop artiste, he hails from Ika South local government in Delta state, Nigeria. The multi talented singer is not new to the music scene as he has released quite a number of tracks, his first single was ‘Miss West Africa’ which enjoyed quite a degree of success, then he went […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.