New Music Video: Kaydex – Hustle

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kaydex has set the pace as he premieres the visual for his latest much anticipated song titled “Hustle.” The fast riser(Kaydex) teams up with Nigerian creative video director (AdamGud) and a renowned east African music video director (Young Wallace) for a standard quality delivery of the Hustle video. The song was produced by Nigerian audio […]

