Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music + Video: T-Boy feat. Fiokee – Whine

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Billionaire Minds Enterprise releases the debut single for its frontline act T-Boy titled “Whine” & features celebrated guitarist Fiokee. The track was produced by Mofizzay, mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. The official video for “Whine” was shot in Lagos by Clarence Peters. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

The post New Music + Video: T-Boy feat. Fiokee – Whine appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.