Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music Video: Victizzle – Bow Down

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

MOBO award-winning artist and 1/4 of producer collective London Boyz, Victizzle just dropped this brand new video for his single, ‘Bow Down’. The video is clean and exciting and though they made use of just a couple of locations, it was edited a pretty cool way to add life to it. Victizzle makes a very […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.