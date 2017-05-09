New Music: Yung6ix feat. Dice Ailes & Mr Jollof – No Favors

Ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated single titled “Loving You” featuring Korede Bello; Yung6ix unlocks a new track titled “No Favors“. The brilliant Disally produced trap/hip-hop banger features Chocolate City’s pop star Dice Ailes and praised comic Mr. Jollof. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

