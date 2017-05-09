Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Yung6ix feat. Dice Ailes & Mr Jollof – No Favors

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated single titled “Loving You” featuring Korede Bello; Yung6ix unlocks a new track titled “No Favors“. The brilliant Disally produced trap/hip-hop banger features Chocolate City’s pop star Dice Ailes and praised comic Mr. Jollof. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

