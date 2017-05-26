New Music Yung6ix – ‘Loving you’ ft Korede Bello – Pulse Nigeria
|
New Music Yung6ix – 'Loving you' ft Korede Bello
Pulse Nigeria
Brace up and vibe to "Loving You", which arrives after the massive success of "Money is Relevant" and "No Favors". Published: 53 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · play · New Music Popcaan – 'My story' ft Davido · Pulse Album Review Lil Wayne, T …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!