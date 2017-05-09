New Nollywood action movie, Slow Country, screens in Lagos – Premium Times
New Nollywood action movie, Slow Country, screens in Lagos
Premium Times
Slow Country, an action movie by film director, producer, screenwriter and editor, Eric Aghimien, was screened at the Genesis Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, on Monday. The screening was attended by Nollywood actors and producers, Emem Isong, Judith Audu, …
