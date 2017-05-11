New private poly takes off in Delta, matriculates 50 students

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A new private Polytechnic, Calvary Polytechnic, Owa-Oyibu, Ika North-East Local Government Area, Delta State, has matriculated 50 pioneer students, signalling the take-off of the institution.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony, proprietor and chairman of the governing council of the polytechnic, Chief Nkenchor Okwuokenye, said the school was part of effort to assist in the development of his immediate community, the state and the country at large.

Disclosing that the polytechnic received approval from the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, and Delta State Ministry of Education in 2014, Okwuokenye said the NBTE had also recommended and secured approval from the Federal Ministry of Education in 2016 for the new institution.

Saying that the Polytechnic began academic work in January this year, he added that “the institution currently offers regular two years ND approved programmes and certificate courses in Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering in the School of Engineering Technology, Accountancy in the School of Management Studies and Computer Science in the School of Applied Science.”

Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr. Francis Dawodu , in his remarks, said that the polytechnic was striving to create an institution “where students are challenged, trained and developed in skills, attitudes, knowledge and aptitudes through modern methods of knowledge delivery.”

Dawodu told the matriculating students to focus on their studies in order to attain excellence instead of involving themselves in malpractices and other vices.

