New revenue policy boosts Edo State internal revenue, says Obaseki – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
New revenue policy boosts Edo State internal revenue, says Obaseki
Guardian (blog)
The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that his administration's zero tolerance for waste in the civil service and new format for revenue generation has boosted the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in nine pilot locations in Oredo …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!