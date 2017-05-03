Pages Navigation Menu

New Revenue Policy Has Boosted Edo’s IGR By 500% – Obaseki – Leadership Newspapers

New Revenue Policy Has Boosted Edo's IGR By 500% – Obaseki
Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has revealed that his administration's zero tolerance to waste in the civil service has boosted the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in nine pilot locations in Oredo LGA by more than 500 percent. The governor …
