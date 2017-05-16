Pages Navigation Menu

New U.S. ambassador to Israel officially takes up post

David Friedman was officially received by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin as new U.S. ambassador in a ceremony Tuesday, less than a week before President Donald Trump is set to visit. It is unclear whether the settlement-friendly Friedman will work out of the US Embassy building in Tel Aviv. He hinted shortly after his nomination last…

