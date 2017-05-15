Pages Navigation Menu

New vehicle imports fall by 90 per cent

Posted on May 15, 2017

Only 350 new vehicles were imported by Nigerian auto firms in the first quarter of this year, which shows a drop of about 90 per cent over 3,500 recorded in the same period last year. The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, who gave the statistics at a press briefing in Lagos, […]

