Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl – BellaNaija

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl
BellaNaija
Award winning urban highlife musician Adekunle Gold has released the music video to his April single “Only Girl“. The video is his first as an independent artiste, since the expiration of his two-year YBNL contract and stars the beautiful Bisi Akins
Adekunle Gold "Only Girl" Ft MoelogoPulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.