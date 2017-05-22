New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl – BellaNaija
|
New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl
BellaNaija
Award winning urban highlife musician Adekunle Gold has released the music video to his April single “Only Girl“. The video is his first as an independent artiste, since the expiration of his two-year YBNL contract and stars the beautiful Bisi Akins …
Adekunle Gold "Only Girl" Ft Moelogo
