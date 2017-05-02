New Video: Bebe Cool X Sauti Sol – Mbozi Za Malwa
Legendary Ugandan Raggae/Dancehall king, Bebe Cool and Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol team up to release the fresh visuals to their recent collaboration titled “Mbozi Za Malwa“. The video was shot at the Hilton Hotel in Kampala by renowned cinematographer, Sasha Vybz. Hit Play below!
