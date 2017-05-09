Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Burna Boy – Hallelujah – Bella Naija

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

New Video: Burna Boy – Hallelujah
Bella Naija
Dance-hall Superstar, Burna Boy has been rather busy of late. He recently released 'Rock Your Body' about a week ago and has also recently kicked off his first ever US tour. Without wasting too much time, he delivers the highly anticipated visuals to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.