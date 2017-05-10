New Video: IB Josh – Your Style

Vivace Records signee, IB Josh has released the official music video to his smash hit ‘Your Style’ featuring Mavin Records superstar Korede Bello. Directed by renowned music video director Ani James of Aje Filmworks, the video depicts teenage vivacity as an array of stunning looking girls are seen showing off their beauty while dancing to […]

The post New Video: IB Josh – Your Style appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

