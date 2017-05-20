New Video: Ivan Edd feat. Phyno & Reminisce – Work Work (Gbera)

Grounded Promotions recording artist Ivan Edd calls on two lyric powerhouses Phyno and Reminisce to create this awesome track titled “Work Work” (Gbera). “Work Work” was produced by Sick Tunez. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Ivan Edd feat. Phyno & Reminisce – Work Work (Gbera) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

