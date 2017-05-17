New Video: IYKZ – Kilo

North London rapper IYKZ returns with the visuals for bass-heavy anthem “Kilo“, directed by Ashleigh Jadee, whilst the track features a trap-infused production from BZGD and mixing from Superdertie. Filmed on Hackney’s Kings Crescent Estate, the area IYKZ was raised in, the visuals are a tribute to the rapper’s humble beginnings and feature several locations […]

