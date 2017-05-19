New Video: Jayso feat. Sarkodie & Raquel – Have A Party

Jayso turns it up a notch with thrilling 3D visuals to his new single ‘Have A Party‘. This captivating, exciting and colorful visuals to ‘Have A Party‘ featuring Sarkodie and Raquel is the 4th music video to come from Jayso‘s debut solo album titled ‘Making Tasha Proud‘. Hit Play below!

