New Video: Kiss Daniel – Sofa
G-Worldwide Entertainment pop-superstar and multiple awards winner Kiss Daniel is here again with the visuals to his recently released banger single “Sofa“. The video was shot by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Kiss Daniel – Sofa appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!