New Video: KLY & Dj Maphorisa ft. Emtee & Patoranking – SnapThatSh*t

South African act and Ambitouz Entertainment signee – KLY teams up with highly prolific producer DJ Maphorisa for “SnapThatSh*t” and he enlists one of Nigeria’s finest dancehall act – Patoranking and Emtee for the dope record. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

