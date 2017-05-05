New Video: Krizbeatz feat. Tekno & Davido – Erima
One of the hottest Nigerian producers currently, Krizbeatz is out with the visuals to his new song, “Erima” featuring Davido and Tekno. The video was shot by Cardoso Imagery. Hit Play below!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!