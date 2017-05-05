New Video: Krizbeatz feat. Tekno & Davido – Erima

One of the hottest Nigerian producers currently, Krizbeatz is out with the visuals to his new song, “Erima” featuring Davido and Tekno. The video was shot by Cardoso Imagery. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

