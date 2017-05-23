New Video: Nero Banx feat. Reminisce – Erema Gucci

Exquizite Boy Eguavoen Frank A.k.a “Nero Banx” is finally back with a top notch single titled “Erema Gucci” featuring Baba Hafusa himself, Reminisce. The visuals to “Erima Gucci” was directed by Adamsgud. Get “Erema Gucci” on iTunes Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Nero Banx feat. Reminisce – Erema Gucci appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

