New Video: Payper feat. Terry Tha Rapman – Look What You Did To Them
Payper releases the visuals to “Look What You Did To Them” feat Terry tha Rapman off his recent body of work “BARS 2 (Guilty As Charged)“ mixtape. The video, shot in the streets of FESTAC was directed by 8000 Films. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Payper feat. Terry Tha Rapman – Look What You Did To Them appeared first on BellaNaija.
