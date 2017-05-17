New Video: Payper feat. Terry Tha Rapman – Look What You Did To Them

Payper releases the visuals to “Look What You Did To Them” feat Terry tha Rapman off his recent body of work “BARS 2 (Guilty As Charged)“ mixtape. The video, shot in the streets of FESTAC was directed by 8000 Films. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Payper feat. Terry Tha Rapman – Look What You Did To Them appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

