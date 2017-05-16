New Video: Phyno Feat. M.I & Burna Boy – Link Up
The Penthauze Playmaker Phyno teams up with two other powerful Lyricists Burna Boy and M.I to create a masterpiece titled “Link Up” off his latest album, The Playmaker. Watch!
The post New Video: Phyno Feat. M.I & Burna Boy – Link Up appeared first on BellaNaija.
