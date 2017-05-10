New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Vanessa Mdee – Move

Mavin Records superstar singer – Reekado Banks is out with another gbedu wey dey burst brain. Off his debut album – “Spotlight” the singer gives “Move” the visual treatment. The song features Tanzanian diva and songstress – Vanessa Mdee Clarence shot it! Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Vanessa Mdee – Move appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

