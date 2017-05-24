New Video: Runtown – For Life

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Runtown presents the official music video for his 2017 single “For Life“. The visuals to the Krizbeatz produced track was shot by Meji Alabi. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Runtown – For Life appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

