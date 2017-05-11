Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Sean Tizzle feat. Dax Mpire – Latin Lover

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Latin Pop became the most popular form of Latin music in the United States during the ’80s and ’90s, even achieving massive crossover success among non-Latino listeners during the late ’90s. While not restricted to America by any means, Latin pop was profoundly affected by production techniques from African and other styles of music. In Sean […]

The post New Video: Sean Tizzle feat. Dax Mpire – Latin Lover appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.