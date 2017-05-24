New Video: Selebobo feat. Davido – Waka Waka

​Made Men Music Group‘s Selebobo premieres the music video for his charting single “Waka Waka“; which features Davido. The groovy mid-tempo banger, gets a visual treatment from Paul Gambit and arrives after the massive success of his Yemi Alade assisted “Conquer“. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Selebobo feat. Davido – Waka Waka appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

