New Video: Sossick feat. CDQ – Igboro

One of the best Hip Hop producer Nigeria has seen – Sossick serves up the visuals to his trap-infused tune – “Igboro” featuring indigenous rapper – CDQ. The tune was produced by Masterkraft and the video was directed Fizzle And Bizzle. Hit Play below!

