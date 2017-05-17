New Video: Sym19 – Calamine Lotion
Sym19 finally drops the video to his hit single “Calamine Lotion“, starring Amaechi Monagor and Adokiye and the video was directed by Dr Nell. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Sym19 – Calamine Lotion appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
