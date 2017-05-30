New Video: Victoria Kimani feat. Donald – Fade Away

Kenyan beauty and songstress Victoria Kimani releases new single “Fade Away” featuring South African artiste Donald. The video shows Victoria as an in-mate and tells the story of how she got there, produced by Reinhard Tega and visuals shot in South Africa’s Constitution Hill Prison in Johannesburg by SOS. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Victoria Kimani feat. Donald – Fade Away appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

