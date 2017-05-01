New Video: VVIP feat. Bayku – Wala 2 Walasa
Ghanaian superstar group, VVIP comes through with a brand new song and video titled “Wala 2 Walasa“ featuring Bayku. The laid-back/funny visuals features a cameo appearance by Sarkodie. “Wala 2 Wala” was directed by Prince Dovlo. Enjoy!
