New Video: Zlatan Ibile feat. Oritsefemi – Omoge
Coded Records‘ indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile drops the visuals to his recent hit single titled “Omoge” featuring MSN Gang‘s Oritsefemi. Hit Play below!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!