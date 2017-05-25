New WHO head seeks U.S. bipartisan support for global health – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
New WHO head seeks U.S. bipartisan support for global health
Business Insider
GENEVA (Reuters) – The new head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced hope on Wednesday that bipartisan support would prevail in the U.S. Congress to fund global health initiatives, despite deep budget cuts proposed by the Trump …
New WHO chief: Planned US funding cuts not a 'closed issue'
WHO leadership defeat: Islamabad did all it could for Sania Nishtar
Ethiopia's Adhanom elected as new World Health Organization chief
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!