New York: car plunges into Times Square

By Urowayino Jeremiah

A car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s busy Times Square on Thursday, killing one person and injuring others.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was not an act of terrorism from police source and witnesses.

Similarly, the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, said there was no indication that it was an act of terrorism, while noting that the driver Richard Rojas, had been previously arrested for drunk driving.

Witnesses said that the motorist was driving against traffic before his burgundy Honda sedan mounted the sidewalk and struck pedestrians.

There was heavily Police presence in the area. Many sidewalks are lined with barricades and planters for fear of vehicle attacks on pedestrians.

The incident revived memories Of March 22, in London, where five people were killed and about 40 injured after a car hit pedestrians

