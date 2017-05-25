‘Newborn’ Baby Found Dead In University Of Maiduguri Female Toilet – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
'Newborn' Baby Found Dead In University Of Maiduguri Female Toilet
360Nobs.com
The ambient of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) was awash in overwhelming emotion after students woke up to behold the horror of a 'newborn' baby dumped in a toilet in one of the female hostels. According to sources, who published details and …
Female student caught while attempting to flush baby in toilet [PHOTOS]
Toddler dumped in University of Maiduguri toilet
UNIMAID Student Caught After She Killed Her New Born Baby And Tried To Force Her Down The Toilet
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!