‘Newborn’ Baby Found Dead In University Of Maiduguri Female Toilet

The ambient of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) was awash in overwhelming emotion after students woke up to behold the horror of a ‘newborn’ baby dumped in a toilet in one of the female hostels.

According to sources, who published details and heartrending photos of the incident online, the lifeless newborn was found in the female toilet of the Murtala Hall Hostel of the institution.

It is understood that the female students who first noticed this, were alerted to the toilet yesterday by the piercing cry of the baby.

Upon getting to the toilet, the baby was found head down in the hole of the squat toilet.

Based on an eyewitness report, the owner of the baby tried to force it down into the toilet on Wednesday.

“The person that dropped the baby may have wanted to force the baby into the pit because the head of the baby was already blocking the pit.” “If not for the body of the baby, it would have sunk down into the toilet. It was the height of wickedness that I have never seen until now,” the source told reporters.

The source further added that some female students around quickly called the attention of the hostel matron and security operatives to the scene.

“When the matron came she picked the baby and there were some injury on the face of the baby as well his nose. It was a baby boy.”

As at the time of filing this report, the mother of the newborn is yet to be identified.

