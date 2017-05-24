Newcastle Complete Signing Of Christian Atsu From Chelsea
Newcastle United have announced the permanent signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.
He has signed for an undisclosed fee after a successful loan spell at St James’ Park last season and is subject to the player successfully reapplying for a work permit.
Manager Rafa Benitez told the club’s official website: “We are happy to sign a good player. He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve. Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.”
The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013, but leaves the recently crowned Premier League champions having never made an appearance for the club.
CONFIRMED: @ChristianAtsu20 has completed a permanent move to St. James' Park from @ChelseaFC. More at https://t.co/iDkcawZlBb. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/mulUwJaQ1n
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 24, 2017
Toon Army! ⚪⚫⚽
I'm delighted to sign permanently for @nufc ! Can't wait to get started next season. pic.twitter.com/S7CCvkmtXv
— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 24, 2017
