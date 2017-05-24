Newcastle Complete Signing Of Christian Atsu From Chelsea

Newcastle United have announced the permanent signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

He has signed for an undisclosed fee after a successful loan spell at St James’ Park last season and is subject to the player successfully reapplying for a work permit.

Manager Rafa Benitez told the club’s official website: “We are happy to sign a good player. He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve. Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.”

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013, but leaves the recently crowned Premier League champions having never made an appearance for the club.

Toon Army! ⚪⚫⚽ I'm delighted to sign permanently for @nufc ! Can't wait to get started next season. pic.twitter.com/S7CCvkmtXv — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 24, 2017

