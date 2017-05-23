Newcastle Linked With Loan Move For Michy Batshuayi

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will try to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan, according to the Daily Mirror.

The former Marseille forward has also been linked with West Ham.

Newcastle are said to be long-time admirers of the 23-year-old, who looks like being available on loan next season after a difficult first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle have as much as £100million to spend after securing promotion back to the Premier League, with the Daily Mirror claiming he is eyeing a number of signings to strengthen his squad.

Despite only starting one of his twenty league appearances, Batshuayi scored five goals and provided one assist, including Chelsea’s title-clinching goal in the 1-0 win at West Brom earlier this month.

The post Newcastle Linked With Loan Move For Michy Batshuayi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

