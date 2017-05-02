Newest jackpot millionaire in Kenya still in shock – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Newest jackpot millionaire in Kenya still in shock
The Standard (press release)
The 28-year-old vendor of Chinese merchandise from Roysambu officially joined Kenya's club of millionaires after winning SportPesa's mind-boggling Sh221 million jackpot – the biggest win in Kenya's sport betting history. The news that Mr Abisai, who …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!