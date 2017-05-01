Newlywed Women in India are Being Given Wooden Bats to Prevent Domestic Violence – TIME
Newlywed Women in India are Being Given Wooden Bats to Prevent Domestic Violence
TIME
Newlywed women in one Indian state are being given state-issued wooden bats to ward off drunk or abusive husbands, amid nationwide efforts to crackdown on alcohol-linked violence against women. Agence France-Presse reports that Gopal Bhargava, …
Indian minister arms 700 newlyweds with wooden bats against drunk & abusive husbands
Indian brides given bats to keep abusive husbands in check
Indian politician gives new brides bats to beat husbands
