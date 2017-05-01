News BTC Bitcoin Analysis May 1

BTC/USD Bitcoin fell during the day on Friday, forming a very negative candle for the session. It looks as if the $1450 level is going to offer significant resistance. A breakdown below the bottom of the candle should send this market looking for support below. The $1350 level underneath could be a place where … Continue reading News BTC Bitcoin Analysis May 1

The post News BTC Bitcoin Analysis May 1 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

